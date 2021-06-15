Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Stoke City’s Lee Gregory but Yorkshire Live’s Steven Chicken has cast some doubt over the move.

Gregory, 32, has been backed to join Sheffield Wednesday this summer. Football League World claimed the transfer link earlier in the month but Yorkshire Live have cast some doubt over the move.

The Owls have also been linked with a move for Preston North End’s Jayden Stockley who in turn looks set to Charlton Athletic after a turbulent 24 hours, with Yorkshire Live writing on Wednesday’s pursuit of both he and Gregory:

“Whether either of those deals will actually come to fruition is another matter, and our hunch would be that Wednesday’s connection to those players is likely to be tenuous not least because of the wages Gregory would command and the transfer fee that would be required to obtain Stockley’s services.”

Gregory spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby County.

He’s fallen well down the pecking order at Stoke City and last month was reported to be a potential summer target of the Rams’ – Steve Nicholson wrote that the striker ‘could be in the manager’s plans for next season’, but Derby haven’t since been linked with a permanent move.

But the former Millwall man won’t be short of suitors this summer after a small goal-scoring respite with the Rams, scoring three in his 11 Championship outings as Derby finished a place and a point above relegation.

Gregory definitely gave the Rams a boost upon his arrival but it remains to be seen whether Derby can not only facilitate the move but whether they remain interested.

They have similar problems to Sheffield Wednesday at the moment but also have a long-standing takeover situation to finalise, which could hamper their summer business.