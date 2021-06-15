Derby County are expected to re-sign Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United again this summer.

Derby County are preparing for another season in the Championship and are hoping to bring him back from Old Trafford, as per a report by The Athletic.

Mengi, who is 19-years-old, joined the Rams on loan in February but had to return to Old Trafford early due to injury.

The Athletic say ‘it does seem’ that the youngster will be on his way back to Pride Park for a second spell.



Read: Derby County eye Rotherham United midfielder

Mengi was given the green light to leave Old Trafford this past winter to get some first-team experience under his belt and played nine times in the Championship.

The England youth international joined Manchester United at the age of seven and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career and has played once for their first-team.

Another loan move to Derby next term would help him get more experience under his belt.

Read: Derby County January target wants to stay at current club

Wayne Rooney managed to keep the Rams in the Championship by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the season with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

They have a big summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks and bringing back Mengi would be a shrewd deal.