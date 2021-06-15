Bristol City have ‘opened talks’ to sign Leeds United’s Barry Douglas, reports Football Insider.

Douglas, 31, looks set to leave Leeds United at the end of this month when his current contract expires.

The Scot has been a good servant to the Yorkshire club having been there since his 2018 move from Wolves, helping the Whites to their promotion into the Premier League last year.

He featured 30 times in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last season but now looks set for Bristol City, with Football Insider reporting that there is strong interest’ in the full-back but that Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City are leading the transfer chase.

The Robins finished poorly under the former Leicester City boss, eventually placing in 19th of the final Championship table after ending the season on a run of 10 games without a win, losing their final four games of the campaign.

Douglas though would bring a degree of experience and stability to an otherwise turgid defence at Ashton Gate, in what needs to be a busy summer for Pearson.