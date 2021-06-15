Former Charlton Athletic and QPR striker Tomer Hemed is ‘likely’ to leave Wellington Phoenix this summer, reports ftbl.com.au.

Hemed, 34, spent time with both Charlton Athletic and QPR before departing the English game for Wellington last summer.

The Israeli striker was on loan at QPR from Brighton for the 2018/19 campaign and managed seven goals in 27 Championship outings for the club, before sealing a short-term move to Charlton the following season.

But he’d go the entire season without scoring – Hemed made 18 Championship outings that season and failed to find the net, departing at the end of his deal to join Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.

Since, Hemed has gone on to score 11 goals in 21 league outings for the club, including six in his last five games for the club.

Now though, the contested former Charlton and QPR man looks set to be on the move once again with ftbl.com.au claiming that the Israel international is ‘likely to leave’.