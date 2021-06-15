Former Plymouth Argyle man Frank Nouble is ‘in dialogue’ with Colchester United and ‘other clubs’, reports Gazette News.

Nouble, 29, is in talks with his former club Colchester United following his departure from Plymouth Argyle.

The former West Ham man has left the south coast club but could make a swift return to Colchester where he spent the second half of last season on loan, scoring three goals in 20 League Two outings.

He’d previously spent time with the Us as a permanent feature before his Plymouth move, scoring 14 league goals in 79 outings between 2018 and 2020 for Colchester.

Colchester are the only known team said to be in talks with the Englishman, who spoke openly about his desire to make a return to Colchester. He told Gazette News:

“I’ve already expressed how I feel about Colchester, so they know that I want to come back.

“I think they’ve been sorting out a few other players and it’s been a slow process that has dragged out a bit.

“Hopefully, it’ll come to a close within the next week or so.”