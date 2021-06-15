West Brom saw sporting and technical director Luke Dowling depart by mutual consent, with the failed appointment of former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder thought to have played a big part.

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley has given some fresh insight into Dowling’s West Brom break up, writing that the ‘final straw’ was when Baggies owner Guochuan Lai ‘vetoed’ the potential appointment of Wilder, who was a first-choice of Dowling’s.

Giving some more insight into that, Madeley explains that Lai felt Wilder’s ‘criticism’ of the Blades hierarchy during the final months of his tenure was ‘unacceptable’, going on to explain that “the owner in question was a former business associate of the Albion majority shareholder and the manner of Wilder’s relationship breakdown in Sheffield put Lai off”.

Wilder looked nailed on to land the West Brom job at one point before reports suddenly emerged claiming that the move had been pulled.

Since, West Brom have been linked with a number of potential names but none have yet inspired the waiting fans, with former Preston boss Alex Neil’s links summing up the current turmoil at the club for many.