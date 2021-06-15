Sheffield United have so far stood firm on their hefty £35million valuation of Sander Berge, but the likes of Arsenal could yet land him for less this summer.

Berge, 23, featured just 15 times in the Premier League for relegated Sheffield United last season. But he remains a man in demand with Arsenal having held a long-term interest in the Norway midfielder.

The Blades have slapped a £35million price tag on him upon their relegation into the Championship but Sheffield Star have reported that the fee is proving a ‘difficult obstacle’ for all parties involved.

James Shield writes how Sheffield United could ‘relax’ their demands should they receive the majority of that £35million transfer fee up front, claiming that Arsenal would ‘prefer’ to pay that full amount over the course of a long-term contract.