Sander Berge latest: Arsenal’s stance reported as Sheffield United lay out fresh transfer demand
Sheffield United have so far stood firm on their hefty £35million valuation of Sander Berge, but the likes of Arsenal could yet land him for less this summer.
Berge, 23, featured just 15 times in the Premier League for relegated Sheffield United last season. But he remains a man in demand with Arsenal having held a long-term interest in the Norway midfielder.
The Blades have slapped a £35million price tag on him upon their relegation into the Championship but Sheffield Star have reported that the fee is proving a ‘difficult obstacle’ for all parties involved.
James Shield writes how Sheffield United could ‘relax’ their demands should they receive the majority of that £35million transfer fee up front, claiming that Arsenal would ‘prefer’ to pay that full amount over the course of a long-term contract.
Berge joined from Genk midway through the 2019/20 season and would rack up 29 Premier League appearances in one-and-a-half seasons in the top flight, scoring twice.
He proved a real creative outlet for the Blades as they struggled in their eventual last-place finish last season, but the midfielder looks destined to secure a move away this summer.