Derby County struggled last season to maintain any degree of consistency. They needed a heap of luck to keep them in the Championship.

Derby County will be looking to rebuild their squad with an eye firmly on the future. That ethos can be seen in the make-up of their retained list which they released today.

Big names leaving the club include Florian Jozefzoon and Scott Carson. At the other end of the scale, the Rams confirmed the arrival of two first-year scholars from Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal.

Fapetu confirmed from Arsenal

Arriving from Arsenal’s Under-16s is midfielder Adebayo Fapetu. 16-year-old Fapetu signed terms with the Rams back in February per Derbyshire Live’s Sarah Clapson.

Fapetu publicised this with a picture posted on Instagram of him holding up a Derby shirt with an accompanying comment saying “Delighted to sign a long-term deal with Derby.”

The length of this deal is unknown. However, current regulations limit it to no longer than three years because he is under 18.

Joining Fapetu on the journey from London to Derby is another young midfielder in ex-Chelsea youngster Dubem Eze.

Eze confirmed from Chelsea

Eze’s arrival was first hinted at in mid-April by website all NIGERIA soccer. Derby County snapped him up after his Stamford Bridge release. Eze went on to step up to the Under-18s at Pride Park – a step he took in his stride.

The young midfielder scored his first goal for the young Rams in a 3-3 draw against a strong Manchester City side. He added a second goal to give Derby’s youngster’s a 2-1 win over Everton.

Derby County’s youth teams have a growing reputation in youth football. Adding players such as Fapetu and Eze from clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea can only add to that reputation.

Both Fapetu and Eze will bring with them a solid footballing pedigree from their respective time and the Gunners and the Blues.

Ex-Chelsea youngster Fapetu look like he has already hit the ground running in a goal-scoring start to his Derby career.