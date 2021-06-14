Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic all feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

The biggest story in League One today is that Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley is set to join Charlton Athletic.

It caps a whirlwind day for the striker who was this morning reported to have ‘agreed’ a deal with Portsmouth before a few hours later, Charlton were reported by Hampshire Live to be closing in on the signing.

🚨 I now understand that Jayden Stockley has made a transfer u-turn. Charlton Athletic now in line to sign the Preston striker after spending part of last season there on loan. Quite the blow for #Pompey. @PompeyFC_Live https://t.co/JYpMIF4ifk — Jonty Colman (@JontyColman) June 14, 2021

One team who were said to be in the race for Stockley was Ipswich Town. They look set to miss out on that one and midfielder Andre Dozzell now looks to be nearing a move to QPR, with West Brom’s Rekeem Harper having ‘passed’ a medical at Portman Road.

Celtic seems like the most likely destination for Charlie Wyke according to the latest reports. #SAFC https://t.co/Y1M9dpMhzQ — The Chronicle (@ChronicleSAFC) June 14, 2021

Sunderland meanwhile now look set to lose Charlie Wyke at the end of this month. The striker is out of contract and reports claim the Scottish outfit are ‘confident’ of landing the striker, who has numerous suitors in the Championship.

Elsewhere, Fleetwood Town confirmed the signing of Tom Clarke on a free transfer from Salford City today, whilst Wigan Athletic confirmed that youngster Kyle Joseph will leave to join Swansea City when his contract expires at the end of the month.