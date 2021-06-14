Barnsley winger Luke Thomas is set for a loan move to Bristol Rovers, Gloucestershire Live has claimed.

The 22-year-old looks set to spend the 2021/2022 season away from Oakwell, with a loan move on the cards.

A host of sides were rumoured to be showing an interest in the Barnsley winger. Thomas was said to be attracting attention from “at least” three League One sides, while Ligue 2 outfit AS Nancy have also been linked.

However, it has now been claimed that the former Derby County man is set to be spending the season in League Two.

According to Gloucestershire Live, Bristol Rovers are poised to secure an agreement for Thomas as Joey Barton looks to bolster his ranks ahead of next season.

It is said that Barton’s role at the Memorial Stadium has been influential in his decision to link up with the Gas. Not only that but his family are also located nearby.

With a move on the cards, it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can conclude a deal in the coming weeks.

The move away will give Thomas the chance to pick up more game time away from parent club Barnsley. The winger managed 22 appearances for the Tykes last season, chipping in with four assists in that time.

This will be the second time the Soudley-born ace has spent time on loan away from Oakwell, linking up with Ipswich Town for the second half of last season.