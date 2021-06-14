It’s been a productive day in League Two – Bristol Rovers, Carlisle United, Mansfield Town, Walsall and more feature in today’s transfer round-up on The72.

Bristol Rovers are up first and they’re gearing up for the 2021/22 season in the fourth-tier of English football following their relegation from League One.

Gloucestershire Live have today reported that Rovers are ‘highly likely’ to land Barnsley winger Luke Thomas on loan this summer, fending off interest from League One and from abroad.

✍️ United have today signed striker @TAbrahams_ on a two-year deal. Welcome to the club, Tristan! Full details 👇 https://t.co/qPFmv5ps2y — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) June 14, 2021

Elsewhere, Carlisle United confirmed the capture of Southend United striker Tristan Abrahams on a two-year deal as of July 1st 2020, whilst Mansfield Town announced the permanent signing of Stephen Quinn from Burton Albion.

The 35-year-old pens a one-year deal for Nigel Clough’s side after featuring 23 times on loan for the Stags in the League Two campaign just gone.

𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗬'𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬! ✍️ Experienced midfielder Stephen Quinn has signed a one-year contract following an impressive spell on loan last season from @burtonalbionfc. — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) June 14, 2021

Kenny Jackett’s Leyton Orient have also been in the headlines today. Newham Recorder has linked them with a triple signing of Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth – Wood is reportedly looking for a move ‘closer to home’ following his Bradford City exit, whilst Smyth was recently released by QPR.

Finally, Walsall have confirmed the signing of Tranmere Rovers defender Matty Monthe who joins on a two-year deal – former Portsmouth and Bolton man Matthew Taylor is the man in charge of the Saddlers.