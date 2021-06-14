Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley is now set to join Charlton Athletic after deciding against a move to League One rivals Portsmouth, according to Hampshire Live.

Reports emerged earlier today (Monday) claiming that Portsmouth were closing in on a move for striker Jayden Stockley.

The Preston North End has been the subject of significant interest in recent weeks. As well as Pompey and former loan club Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with the striker.

However, after it was said that the 27-year-old had agreed to a move to Fratton Park, it has now been claimed he is now set for a return to The Valley.

According to Hampshire Live, Stockley is now likely to join Charlton, who are now the frontrunners for his signature.

Work was still to be done on the attacker’s deal with Portsmouth, but the latest development will be a damning blow to Danny Cowley’s efforts to bring him in.

The Poole-born forward was a popular figure during his loan stint with Charlton.

He was ever-present in Adkins’ attack, providing significant threat in the air. He managed eight goals in 22 games for the Addicks, also chipping with two assists along the way.

With a summer move beckoning, Stockley’s two-and-a-half-year stat at Deepdale looks set to come to an end.

Since joining Preston in January 2019 from Exeter City, the striker has played 71 times for the Lilywhites. In that time, he has netted eight goals and laid on six assists.