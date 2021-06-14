Ipswich Town are ‘on the brink’ of signing West Brom’s Rekeem Harper, reports Express and Star.

Harper, 21, is close to sealing a permanent move to Ipswich Town from West Brom.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at West Brom having spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City.

But Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town revamp is set to continue with the signing of Harper, and here we take a deeper look into the move:

What is Harper’s reported price tag?

Express and Star write that Harper’s move to Portman Road ‘could reach £1million if all clauses are met’.

He only has a year left on his Baggies contract and so West Brom could well be selling him on the cheap, with Ipswich Town set for some incoming cash from the imminent sale of Andre Dozzell to QPR.

What are Harper’s reported wages?

According to SalarySport, Harper earns £8,000-a-week at West Brom.

Also from the same source, Ipswich Town’s current highest-earner contracted beyond this month is Aristote Nsiala who brings in £4,3000-a-week.

How will he fit into the side?

Harper is a versatile central midfielder and so he gives Cook a lot of options.

He can play either as a holding midfielder but can also operate in a more box-to-box role. Cook opted for a 4-2-3-1 for the large part of his first half-season in charge of the Tractor Boys so expect Harper to be deployed in one of the holding roles, with Dozzell’s likely sale likely freeing up that space for Harper.