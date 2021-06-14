Nottingham Forest are sizing up a summer swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ryan Longman, Football Insider has claimed.

Last month, we revealed exclusively here on The72 that AFC Wimbledon loan star Ryan Longman was attracting interest from a host of Championship sides.

The Brighton and Hove Albion starlet’s stint with the Dons has caught the eyes of second-tier sides ahead of next season.

With his Brighton deal expiring next summer and an agreement yet to be reached over a new contract, question marks surround his future. Now, it has been claimed Nottingham Forest are among those interested.

Football Insider writes that Chris Hughton has taken a liking to Longman. Forest are rumoured to be plotting a summer move for the promising attacker, with a number of other sides keen.

As eluded to earlier, the 22-year-old made a good impression in his time with AFC Wimbledon.

Longman managed nine goals and five assists in 52 outings for the club. He featured through the middle as a centre-forward as well as on both the left and right-wing. He missed just three games for the Dons, becoming a mainstay in their starting 11.

Longman has only made one senior appearance for Brighton and Hove Albion. However, given their efforts to keep him at the AMEX Stadium, it seems they see a future for him at the club.

He enjoyed prolific spells for the club’s youth sides, netting 13 for their U18s and four times for the U23s.