Millwall have been a solid Sky Bet Championship side the past few seasons. They’ve been able to give any side a real test.

Milwall fans saw the Lions end last season in what they might have considered a disappointing 11th place in the Championship table.

The summer transfer window is now open and has been for a week. Clubs are looking to restructure and reshape their squads ahead of an August start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Millwall, like all clubs, are deep into that thinking and have announced the players who will be moving on from the New Den come July.

Millwall hoping to hold on to young striker

One player they are hoping to keep a hold of is young striker Abdul Abdulmalik who has been watched by both Arsenal and Rangers in the past.

The Lions have offered the 18-year-old youth team striker a new deal and are hopeful that he will sign it.

The interest is certainly ramping up in him with the South London Press (SLP) website saying that Swansea City have entered a bid that Millwall have dismissed.

Not only was Swansea City’s bid dismissed but the SLP’s Richard Cawley wrote that Millwall dismissed it out of hand. He reported that the Lions saw the bid “as a derisory offer” that fell “massively short” of their valuation.

Head coach Gary Rowett wants to keep a hold of the young striker. He told reporter Cawley: “We think he has a really good future and could challenge for our first team” later adding, “I would love to see Abdul stay at the club.”

If Millwall cannot get Abdulmalik to agree a new deal then he will be free to move on. If this happens, Millwall will receive a tribunal-set compensation fee.

Do Swansea have a chance with Abdulmalik?

Swansea pushed for Premier League promotion last season – losing in the Play-Off Final to a very sharp Brentford side. They will be looking to do the same again this season but with a better end result.

Should the other sides mentioned – Arsenal and Rangers – come back and revisit their interest, it could be game over for Swansea.

However, if it came down to a two-team shoot-out between Swansea and Millwall, the Swans consistency might sway Abdulmalik’s viewpoint.

This is a situation that is likely to play out beyond the end of June. Starting in July, the young striker is free to join another side. Swansea chanced their arm with a cheeky bid – one that was deemed a little too cheeky.