Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has told Mansfield Chad “everything was agreed” between the club and Tom Naylor before Wigan Athletic hijacked a deal.

Wigan Athletic secured a deal for Naylor last week following his departure from fellow League One side Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old midfielder has had his fair share of suitors since his departure was confirmed, with Mansfield Town among the most active in the chase for his signature.

However, the Latics swooped in to complete a deal late on, with Mansfield missing out. Now, manager Nigel Clough has opened up on the situation.

Speaking with Mansfield Chad, Clough has revealed his frustration with Naylor’s agent, stating that “everything was agreed”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It was frustrating to say the least and disappointing.

“Tom actually came in for his medical and we were at the stage where everything was agreed.

“But unbeknown to Tom and anyone else his agent was still negotiating with another club behind everybody’s back, even when the deal had been agreed.”

The situation means the Stags will be forced to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements as Clough looks to bring in some fresh faces this summer.

The experienced Stephen Quinn has committed to a new one-year deal, so it will be interesting to see how Mansfield’s midfield hunt pans out in the coming months.

Wigan will be getting a vastly experienced player in Naylor, who came through Mansfield’s academy as a youngster.

Over the course of his career, the defensive midfielder has spent time on the books with the likes of Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Derby County and more. He played 149 times with Pompey and notched up 143 appearances during his time with the Brewers.