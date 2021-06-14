Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has been at the centre of transfer speculation in the build up to the opening of the transfer window, with Brentford, Leeds United, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley all keen.

Middlesbrough are reportedly ‘adamant’ that the player will not be leaving the Riverside this summer. They are looking to keep hold of all of their prized assets, including Fry and midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

Burnley have long been admirers of the centre-back and ‘reignited’ their interest earlier this year ahead of the transfer window opening this month. However, it now seems as though they will turn their attention elsewhere.

With their recent pursuit of defender Nathan Collins, submitting a £12 million bid, it looks like Sean Dyche’s side are prioritising the Stoke City man over Middlesbrough’s Fry.

The Clarets are in the market to sign a new central defender now that rumours have began to circulate surrounding the future of England international James Tarkowski. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract and Burnley could cash in, with West Ham United looking like the most likely destination.

Both Collins and Fry have represented their respected countries at youth level, with the former having played for the Republic of Ireland at U17, U19 and U21, whereas the latter has played for England at all age groups from U17 upwards, although he is yet to have a chance in the senior team, something which a move to the Premier League could certainly help achieve in the not too distant future.