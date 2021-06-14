Sheffield United will be given the chance to sign Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, the Sheffield Star has claimed.

Sheffield United’s new manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to bring in some new faces as he prepares his side for Championship football.

The former Fulham and Watford boss is looking to bolster his midfield ranks before the campaign kicks off. Now, it has been claimed that one man who could emerge on their radar is Stoke City’s Joe Allen.

The Sheffield Star states that while Allen is not a player currently of interest to United, he is set to be offered to the Bramall Lane outfit as Stoke look to free up space in their budget.

The Welshman has been with the Potters for five years, becoming a key player for the club.

However, as Michael O’Neill looks to cut costs, Allen could be one player let go this summer.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Blades take up the opportunity to bring the midfielder in this summer if it presents itself.

Currently at EURO 2020 with Wales, Allen’s deal with Stoke City expires next summer. Offloading him before the start of the season removes the risk of losing for nothing in a year’s time, so it awaits to be seen if the club are successful in their efforts to move him on.

The 32-year-old has made 177 appearances for Stoke since joining five years ago.

He has bags of experience in both the Premier League and the Championship, featuring 199 and 183 times in the competitions respectively.