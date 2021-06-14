Blackpool are facing competition to re-sign Daniel Ballard from Arsenal this summer, as per Goal journalist Charles Watts on Twitter (see tweet below).

Interest heating up in Daniel Ballard. Blackpool obviously desperate to take him back for another season, but at least four other Championship clubs are in the running to get him on loan. There is interest from abroad, but he's likely to stay in England. Decision to be made soon. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 14, 2021

Blackpool are keen to bring him back to Bloomfield Road for next season.

However, there are other Championship clubs in for him.

Ballard, who is 21-years-old, is said to be someone who Blackburn Rovers like, as reported by Lancashire Live.

Read: Blackpool could offload 2020 signing this summer

The Northern Ireland international joined Blackpool in October last year and enjoyed regular football for the Seasiders last term as they won promotion from League One.

Ballard has been on the books at Arsenal since the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners and he had a loan spell away at Swindon Town before rocking up at Blackpool last year.

The Tangerines will be looking to bolster their ranks as they prepare for life in the second tier. They have already swooped into the transfer market to land Dan Grimshaw and Reece James.

Read: Player released by Blackburn Rovers to find new club

Bringing Ballard back would be a big boost going into next term but they are going to have to see off plenty of other interest to get him.

Blackburn are known to be keen on landing a centre-back in this summer and may well rival the Seasiders on this one.