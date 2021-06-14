Leeds United had a solid first season back in the Premier League last season after a 16-year absence. They surprised many.

Leeds United, under Marcelo Bielsa’s hand, have improved every season that he has been at the West Yorkshire club.

Last season was the third since he took them over as a mid-table, jobbing Championship outfit. In those three years, Bielsa has taken the Whites to the Championship play-offs, Championship title and Premier League top-ten.

With the summer window nearly a week open, Leeds United are already tipped to be following players as they look for improvements.

According to Wales Online – via reports from Ghana – Bielsa’s Leeds United are interested in ex-Swansea City man Andre Ayew.

Andre Ayew: Leeds United and Celtic linked to ex-Swans star

Ayew has chosen not to take up a new deal at Swansea City and the Ghanaian will become a free agent at the end of this month.

The 31-year-old, 91-cap Ghana captain will leave the Liberty Stadium after spending four years at the South Wales club over two spells.

The Swans signed him from Olympique Marseille on a free transfer in 2015 – selling him to West Ham a year later for a £20.5m fee.

He was only with the Hammers two seasons before Swansea bought him back for £18m. Ayew featured in 141 games for Swansea, scoring 47 goals and adding 19 assists.

Reports in Ghana from Ghana Soccernet reported last week that Celtic were “interested” in Ayew who had “popped up on the radar of the Scottish giants.”

Now the same source says that Ayew is “to reunite with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.”

Bielsa, and his keen football brain, will be fully aware of Ayew and what he possesses in his skillset from their time together at Marseille. That was in 2014/15 where Ayew scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the one season they spent together.

Ayew to Leeds – a go or no-go?

It’s a possibility is a move to Elland Road for the obviously talented Andre Ayew. That doesn’t mean it will happen.

He is obviously a player who Marcelo Bielsa will be fully aware of from the time that they spent together at Marseille. Bielsa will be aware of what the Ghana captain could bring to the table.

However, Bielsa is also a man who knows what his side wants and that is evident in his attitude towards Patrick Bamford. Bamford started above Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah when he was on loan at Elland Road – the Gunners are now asking £20million for him.

Ayew would bring something to this Leeds United side, as he would to a more than decent Celtic outfit. The trouble is, Bielsa’s Whites have options already in Tyler Roberts and youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood.

Marcelo Bielsa likes to run with as minimal a squad as possible where players can play in various roles. Whilst Ayew can likely do this, a move to Leeds United is probably a no-go.