Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth target Clark Robertson is ‘more likely’ to stay in England this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Aberdeen have made an offer for the in-demand defender but he may well be remaining in the Football League.

Robertson, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent with his contract at Rotherham United expiring at the end of the month.

He is moving on from the Millers and is not short of options. The Daily Record’s report suggests Portsmouth have made him an offer.

Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town have all also been linked, as reported by Football Insider.

A move overseas has also been mentioned but Robertson could be sticking around.

He started his career at Aberdeen and went on to play 68 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side as a youngster before moving down to England in 2015.

Robertson signed for Blackpool and spent three years at Bloomfield Road, making 137 appearances in all competitions.

He played a key role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League Two in his first year at the club.

Robertson was then signed by Rotherham and has played for the Millers for the past three seasons.

The Yorkshire club are losing him for nothing this summer though and he has a decision to make on his next club, with the likes of Sunderland, Plymouth and Portsmouth said to be keen.