Manchester City are set to sign goalkeeper Scott Carson after Derby County confirmed he would not be offered a new deal, the Manchester Evening News has claimed.

Manchester City raised eyebrows across the football world in the summer of 2019 when they brought Scott Carson in on loan from Derby County on a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old came in to bolster Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeping ranks. He provided cover for Ederson and Zac Steffen, even playing and saving a penalty in City’s 4-3 win over Newcastle United back in April.

Now, it has been revealed that Carson is poised for a permanent return to the Etihad Stadium.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola is set to bring the experienced shot-stopper in on a free transfer.

The latest development comes after it was confirmed Carson would be leaving Derby. The Rams announced their retained list on Monday, in which it was revealed that the ‘keeper would be leaving at the end of his contract.

Carson’s departure from Pride Park brings an end to his six-year affiliation with the club.

The former Liverpool man joined the club back in 2015, arriving from Wigan Athletic. In his time with Derby County, the Whitehaven-born ace played 171 times, keeping 60 clean sheets.

With a deal reportedly close, it will be interesting to see how City’s pursuit of Carson pans out in the coming days.

His proposed move back to Man City will reportedly open the door for young shot-stopper James Trafford to head out on loan. Carson helped integrate the prodigy into the first-team picture, so it will be interesting to see if Trafford ends up in the Football League ahead of next campaign.