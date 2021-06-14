Dundee United are set to sign Charlie Mulgrew, as per a report by The Courier.

Dundee United are bringing the veteran back up to Scotland after his release by Blackburn Rovers.

Mulgrew, who is 35 years old, is close to agreeing a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club.

He is available on a free transfer having parted company with Blackburn Rovers after five years on the books at Ewood Park.

Mulgrew spent last season on loan in League One at Fleetwood Town.

He joined Blackburn in 2016 and went on to play 109 games for the Lancashire side, chipping in with an impressive 27 goals in all competitions.

The Scotland international helped Tony Mowbray’s side gain promotion in his second season at the club.

Mulgrew is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Celtic before moving to England to join Wolves in 2006 after a loan spell at Dundee United.

Mulgrew struggled for game time at Molinuex and moved back up to Scotland two years later to Aberdeen.

Celtic then re-signed him in 2010 and he spent six years with the Glasgow giants, bagging 28 goals in 208 games. He helped the Hoops win the Scottish Premiership five times and the Scottish Cup twice.

Blackburn brought him to England five years ago and he is now on his way back to Scotland for another spell at Dundee United.