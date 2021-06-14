West Brom have today announced the departure of sporting and technical director Luke Dowling.

West Brom released a statement earlier today which revealed that Dowling has left the club by mutual consent, following three years as the Baggies’ sporting and technical director.

It comes at a precious time for the club as they ready for their return to the Championship amid an ongoing managerial search.

But The Athletic writes that Dowling was ‘strongly in favour’ of appoint former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder before that move was eventually pulled, going on to report that the club’s owner Guochuan Lai had ‘ruled out’ the appointment.

Following the confirmation of their relegation from the Premier League, West Brom were being strongly linked with Wilder. He’d left Sheffield United earlier in the year with his former side eventually finishing in 20th of the final Premier League table, and he was reportedly interviewed more than once for role. But the potential appointment would be pulled and West Brom’s managerial search has since commenced.

The club now finds itself in a really precarious position going into the summer. Allardyce was last month confirmed to be leaving at the end of his contract and time is quickly running out for the club to bring in a replacement in time for a full pre-season.

Now though, Dowling’s departure has thrust the club into even more uncertainty and which direction their managerial search might head in now is a mystery.