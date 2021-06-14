Luke Dowling has today left West Brom by mutual consent, as per Express and Star’s Joseph Masi.

It comes after the club suffered relegation from the Premier League under Sam Allardyce last month, marking their return to the Championship after their initial promotion last year.

He’d been at the club for three years and had a hand in most things on ‘the football side of affairs’, as per The Athletic.

For West Brom fans, going into the summer on the back of relegation and still in the midst of a managerial search, this news is another bitter blow and one that could signal the start of a rapid decline.

But not every fans is angered at the departure – Dowling split opinion during his three years in charge and whilst some have questioned his exit, some are hailing it.

See what these West Brom fans have said on Twitter about the news: