Luke Dowling has today left West Brom by mutual consent, as per Express and Star’s Joseph Masi.

West Brom’s sporting and technical director Dowling has today left the club by mutual consent.

It comes after the club suffered relegation from the Premier League under Sam Allardyce last month, marking their return to the Championship after their initial promotion last year.

He’d been at the club for three years and had a hand in most things on ‘the football side of affairs’, as per The Athletic.

For West Brom fans, going into the summer on the back of relegation and still in the midst of a managerial search, this news is another bitter blow and one that could signal the start of a rapid decline.

But not every fans is angered at the departure – Dowling split opinion during his three years in charge and whilst some have questioned his exit, some are hailing it.

See what these West Brom fans have said on Twitter about the news:

Good. Bloke killed our academy, ripped the heart out of it with his changes. That was our future and he destroyed it. Good riddance. — HerbyMcfly (@HerbyMcfly) June 14, 2021

Best news of the summer so far — Jon Foz (@jon_foz) June 14, 2021

Boing boing — jackwba22 (@Jackrolo123) June 14, 2021

All not well in the Albion camp clearly. Lai has clearly upset and caused havoc — Aaron Moore (@asbo_wba) June 14, 2021

We are actually going to do a Wolves aren’t we — Steven Clorley (@ClorleySteven) June 14, 2021

Going from bad to worse. Becoming an embarrassment. — Roy Kramer (@RoyKramer16) June 14, 2021

I wonder if this is because of the Wilder decision.. This is an absolute mess #wba — Max (@Max72596100) June 14, 2021

Can't blame him his position has become untenable. We are in serious trouble now. — AdKido44 (@AdKido44) June 14, 2021

Defo in league one this time next year. No manger, no owner who will spend, no core in the team. Squad depth worse than a 6 aside team — Brodie (@joshbrodie99) June 14, 2021