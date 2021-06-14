According to News at Den, Millwall striker Matt Smith has agreed to extend his stay at The Den.

Millwall’s experienced striker is among the players who see their current deals at The Den come to an end this summer.

Smith has been with the Lions since 2019, penning a two-year deal upon his arrival from QPR. Now, with his original contract nearing an end, it has been revealed that an agreement is in place to keep him with the club beyond the end of his current deal.

News at Den writes that Smith has agreed to extend his contract with Millwall.

The report states a new one-year agreement is in place, keeping him with the Championship club until the end of next season. With an agreement sealed, it seems a matter of time before the club announces the deal as they prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

The vast majority of Smith’s appearances for Gary Rowett’s side came off the bench last season. 22 of his 29 Championship outings were as a substitute.

In that time, he managed three goals and three assists.

The former Fulham and QPR man also played three times in the EFL Cup, netting in victories over Crawley Town and Cheltenham Town.

Overall, Smith has managed 19 goals and 77 games since linking up with Millwall. He has also chipped in with seven assists, bringing backs of experience to Rowett’s attacking ranks.

The Birmingham-born attacker has plenty of Football League pedigree, featuring for the likes of Leeds United, Bristol City and more.