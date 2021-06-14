Derby County didn’t have much luck last season. The longer their campaign went, the more their luck worsened.

Derby County fans had to watch as their club sank lower and seemed to play worse every game.

The Rams were only saved from relegation on the last day of the 2020/21 Championship season. A 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday and a late Cardiff City equaliser against Rotherham saw the Rams stay up.

It’s a case of a new season and new thinking needed come this August when Derby County kickstart their 2021/21 campaign.

The Rams will be hoping to start the season in a much better fashion than they ended the last one.

However, as BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone (tweet – below) indicates, the Rams could start without one man they wanted.

On Jack Marriott, @dcfcofficial told EFL they wanted to extend contract. EFL said terms of registration embargo meant they couldn't. Current contract remains. Expires this month. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 14, 2021

News about Marriott’s situation came through earlier this morning when Derby County released their retained list. On that article was a point that the EFL had refused to approve Derby’s contract extension for Marriott through to the summer of 2022.

Striker Marriott was signed by Derby County from Peterborough United in late July 2018. He was the latest striker off of what is a very impressive production line at London Road.

Much was expected of the former Posh man but he has largely failed to reach those heights. In 86 games for the Rams, Marriott has scored just 17 goals and provided nine assists.

Still, Marriott is like a heavyweight boxer and his punch power – his goal threat hasn’t left him. That’s likely why Derby County want to extend his time at the club.

However, it appears that this might not be on the agenda for the Rams.