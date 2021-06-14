Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall is ‘still’ a target of Burnley’s, reports Nottinghamshire Live’s Sarah Clapson.

Worrall, 24, is a long-term target of Burnley’s.

The Nottingham Forest man has just capped another solid season in the Championship, featuring 31 times and scoring the one goal from defence.

Last summer, Daily Mail claimed that Forest had valued Worrall at £12million but last month The Sun have that Sean Dyche’s team are readying a £10million offer.

Burnley though have also been linked with Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, but speaking on that, Clapson has insisted that Burnley are still in the race to sign Worrall:

“They [Burnley] do still want Joe Worrall. They want two centre-backs, so if they sign Collins, it doesn’t mean that’s the end of their interest in Worrall at all. “It will be interesting to see, if the Collins deal does go through, how much they spend and if that might affect how much they’d be willing to pay for other players. “Burnley don’t tend to spend a great deal. But from the sounds of things, Sean Dyche has made it clear to his bosses that he thinks money does need to be spent. “The expectation is they will try their luck again this summer.”

The loss of Worrall would be a huge blow to Chris Hughton going into the 2021/22 season.

If a bit lacklustre in attack Forest often proved hard to breach defensively under Hughton and when Worrall featured in the heart of that defence, they looked a more solid unit.

He’s a really all-round defender who can play that passing game from the back, though the question remains whether Burnley will in fact spend money on both Collins and Worrall.

Links with Collins have been much more intense of late but Clapson insists that Burnley remain interested in Worrall, so time will tell if he does end up leaving the City Ground this summer.