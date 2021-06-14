Celtic are ‘increasingly’ confident of signing Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke when his contract expires at the end of this month, reports The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson.

Wyke, 28, looks set to reject Sunderland and other Championship offers in favour of joining Celtic.

The Englishman has been in talks with all of Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest in the Championship and the Black Cats announced in their retained list that they were in discussions with the striker.

It comes after a 26-goal season in League One in which Sunderland made the play-off semi-finals, only to be knocked out by Lincoln City over two legs.

Now, Lee Johnson’s side look ready to undergo a much-needed restructure of their side and fans have offer a lot of positive reviews of Wyke’s supposed move to Celtic.

See what they had to say on Twitter below: