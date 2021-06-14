Celtic are ‘increasingly’ confident of signing Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke when his contract expires at the end of this month, reports The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson.

Wyke, 28, looks set to reject Sunderland and other Championship offers in favour of joining Celtic.

The Englishman has been in talks with all of Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest in the Championship and the Black Cats announced in their retained list that they were in discussions with the striker.

It comes after a 26-goal season in League One in which Sunderland made the play-off semi-finals, only to be knocked out by Lincoln City over two legs.

Now, Lee Johnson’s side look ready to undergo a much-needed restructure of their side and fans have offer a lot of positive reviews of Wyke’s supposed move to Celtic.

See what they had to say on Twitter below:

While he’s obviously had a great season goals wise – I still maintain Wyke has limitations to his game when we need variety & fluidity up top. Providing we adequately replace his goals, I wouldn’t be losing as much sleep over this. If you disagree, no worries but be respectful. https://t.co/mCerdiemrj — Michael Bowers (@MichaelBowers15) June 14, 2021

Appreciate what he did last season and grateful for it, but think we are all pretty comfortable with Wyke moving on. It’s a nice thank you and goodbye from me. #SAFC https://t.co/ymUDkCq8BI — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) June 14, 2021

See ya — Philip Andrews (@AndrewsPhilip7) June 14, 2021

Great news, another bit of dross out the door. — Craig Parkin (@parki37) June 14, 2021

Good luck to Wyke. It forces our hand to replace him with better. I have doubts he will succeed at a level higher than L1. — Chris (@bennyboy1972) June 14, 2021

Quality goalscorer, poor footballer. Can be replaced. Good luck to him. — Lewis Baxter (@LBaxterrr) June 14, 2021

30+ goals last season but he's proved he can't do it consistently over a number of seasons. Clearly he's had a great season. Also proved he still misses sitters. Strangely not worried by him leaving. — Paul (@paulthomase) June 14, 2021