Birmingham City are still in talks over a deal for attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic, Birmingham Live has reported.

Halilovic has made a good impression since linking up with Birmingham City last November.

Formerly of prestigious European clubs like AC Milan and FC Barcelona, the Croatian playmaker has featured 17 times for the Blues since joining, netting one goal.

As it stands, the 24-year-old will become a free agent this summer, with his current deal set to come to an end.

Talks have been ongoing over a new contract and now, it has been revealed by Birmingham Live that negotiations are continuing as Lee Bowyer looks to keep Halilovic at St Andrew’s.

With his contract running out, clubs across Europe have been linked with moves for the Birmingham City man. It was claimed last month that Spanish, Italian and Turkish clubs were taking an interest in his situation.

Not only that but some of the Blues’ fellow English clubs have also been credited with interest.

As the Championship side pursue a fresh agreement, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming weeks.

Featuring in attacking midfield and on the left-wing, Halilovic’s creativity has become a problem for Championship defences.

The former Croatian international has featured all across Europe despite still only being 24. He has spent time in Spain, Italy, Croatia, Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany since breaking through Dinamo Zagreb’s academy.