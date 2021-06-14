Derby County have made the arrival of former Arsenal starlet Luke Plange official, confirming it on their official club website.

The 18-year-old attacker’s move to Pride Park has been confirmed.

Plange was pictured putting pen to paper on a contract with Derby County back in March after it was revealed he would be departing Arsenal. However, upon confirming their retained list, Plange’s move to the Rams has been made official.

It remains unknown how long his deal with Derby is, but the youngster will be linking up with the club’s U23s side.

Since first linking up with Derby County, the former Arsenal attacker has impressed for the club’s youngsters.

In only three games for their U18s, Plange has scored five goals in three games, also laying on one assist. He netted a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Leeds United’s, starring upfront.

He has also featured five times for the U23s but is yet to chip in with his first goal contribution.

With a deal made official, it will be interesting to see if Plange can break into Derby County’s senior side. The likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight and more have gone on to become important parts of the senior side after coming through the academy.

Plange featured heavily for Arsenal’s U18s side before his departure.

Prior to linking up with the Rams, he also spent time on trial with QPR. However, the club opted against a deal, opening the door for Derby to swoop.