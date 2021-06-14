Leyton Orient are being linked with a move for Omar Beckles this summer, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient are preparing for life under new boss Kenny Jackett and could see the Grenada international as someone to boost their defensive options.

Beckles, who is 29-years-old, spent last season with Crewe Alexandra in League One.

The Alex have offered him a new deal to stay but he is yet to put pen-to-paper with the Cheshire side.

Beckles is due to become a free agent at the end of the month as it stands and Leyton Orient may try and lure him to London.

The centre-back joined Crewe last summer and made 43 appearances for David Artell’s side last term.

He is an experienced player and has racked up over 350 games so far.

Beckles had spells in non-league with the likes of Boreham Wood, Histon, St Albans and Aldershot Town before Accrington Stanley handed him a move to the Football League in 2016.

He spent two years with the Lancashire outfit before Shrewsbury Town came calling.

Beckles then stayed with the Shrews for three seasons and played 106 times.

Thoughts

He is from London so a move to Leyton Orient this summer would be closer to home.

Beckles seemed to enjoy his time at Crewe though and is guaranteed regular football in League One with the Railwaymen.

He has a big decision to make on his future.