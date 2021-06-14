Celtic are increasingly confident of signing Charlie Wyke from Sunderland, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Celtic are hoping the striker turns his back on Sunderland to make the move up to Scotland.

The Hoops are ready to make a formal offer as they gear up for life under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Wyke, who is 28-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and has a big decision to make on his future at the Stadium of Light.

Wyke scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to fire the Black Cats in the Play-Offs.

The 6ft 2inc man joined Sunderland in 2018 and managed only nine goals in his first two seasons.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, Wyke previously had spells at Middlesbrough, Carlisle United and Bradford City.

Wyke is also believed to have interest from the Championship, with the likes of Millwall and Nottingham Forest mentioned.

Thoughts

Celtic need to bring in some players this summer to try and retake their title off Rangers next season and Wyke was prolific last season for Sunderland.

He is a player on form and would be a decent free transfer signing for Postecoglou as the Australian boss prepares for his debut campaign at Celtic Park.

Sunderland won’t want to lose him and will be praying he signs a new deal. However, Wyke will be seeing what other options are out there.