Leyton Orient are being linked with a move for Connor Wood after his release by Bradford City, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient could potentially make a move for the left-back on a free transfer.

Wood, who is 24-years-old, was released by Bradford at the end of last season.

He is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Leyton Orient are preparing for life under new boss Kenny Jackett and have their sights set on some signings.

Wood has been a key player for Bradford over the past three seasons and made 115 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with three goals.

The Harlow-born man started his career with spells in non-league at Soham Town Rangers and Chesham United before joining Leicester City in 2016.

He then spent two years on the books with the Foxes before switching to Bradford in 2018.

Wood enjoyed plenty of game time with the Bantams but was one of nine players they chose to part company with this summer.

Thoughts

Wood would be a shrewd addition for Leyton Orient on a free transfer. He has experience of playing in League Two and would give them more depth and competition in defence.

Next season could be a big one for the O’s and they have a manager who knows what he is doing in Jackett.