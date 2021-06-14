Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho’s future at Kenilworth Road is “in doubt”, reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed.

Gabriel Osho's future at Luton Town is in doubt as his game time is set to be limited after the signing of Reece Burke. Osho, who is entering the final year of his contract, is thought to be a target for a number of clubs. #LTFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 14, 2021

The 22-year-old defender only joined the Hatters back in November 2020, but he could already be heading for the Kenilworth Road exit door.

Osho spent the vast majority of the 2020/21 campaign on loan away from Luton Town.

He spent stints with Yeovil Town and Rochdale, becoming a mainstay in Brian Barry-Murphy’s backline in the second half of the campaign.

Now, having returned to Luton, Osho could be on the move again this summer.

Pete O’Rourke has reported that the former Reading youngster could depart after Reece Burke signed from Hull City earlier this month. He adds that a number of clubs are considering moves for Osho ahead of next season, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming months.

Since making a free transfer move to Luton last year, Osho has played just once for their senior side. His single appearance came in an FA Cup win over Reading in January.

The Reading-born ace played 10 times for the Royals after making his way through their youth academy. He laid on one assist in that time after featuring 52 times for their U23s.

Osho can feature at centre-back and right-back but has mainly featured at the heart of defence. He featured 22 times in his loan spell with Rochdale this season but was unable to help them stave off relegation to League Two.