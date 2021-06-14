Leyton Orient are being linked with a move for Paul Smyth after his release by QPR, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient could boost their attacking options by signing the Northern Ireland international this summer.

Smyth, who is 23-years-old, was released by QPR at the end of last season.

He is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move.

Leyton Orient are preparing for another year in League Two and are in the hunt for some new signings after the appointment of Kenny Jackett as manager.

Smyth would be a shrewd signing in the fourth tier but would he drop down the leagues?

Smyth moved to England in 2017 to join QPR from Linfield and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for the London club, chipping in with two goals.

The forward joined Charlton Athletic on loan in October last year and he spent the first-half of the season at the Valley to get some more experience under his belt.

Smyth made 14 appearances for the Addicks under their former boss Lee Bowyer but had his season-long loan there cut short in January.

He then switched to Accrington Stanley and went on to play 21 times for John Coleman’s side.

QPR have made the decision to show him the door and Leyton Orient are being linked now.