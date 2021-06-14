Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Preston North End’s Jayden Stockley, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Portsmouth are in pole position to land the striker who is wanted by a few clubs in League One.

Stockley, who is 27-years-old, spent the second-half of last season loan in the third tier with Charlton Athletic and they have been keen on getting him on a permanent basis.

Ipswich Town and Rotherham United have been linked, as per the Lancashire Post, whilst Sheffield Wednesday have become the latest team to be credited with an interest.

However, it appears Portsmouth are ahead in the race to sign him as Danny Cowley gears up for his first full season in charge at Fratton Park.

Stockley still has a year left on his contract at Preston but they are selling him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in June 2022.

Prior to his move to Deepdale, the forward had previously had spells at Bournemouth, Aberdeen and Exeter City.

Thoughts

Stockley would be a great addition for Portsmouth. He proved he can be a handful at League One level with Charlton last season and will bolster Pompey’s attack for next term.

Cowley’s side will be aiming for promotion and he would certainly improve their chances.

Charlton will be gutted to miss out on him as their fans were keen to see him return to the Valley this summer.