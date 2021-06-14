West Brom can rightly be classed as a big side and showed that with a storming 2019/20 campaign. This saw them promoted to the Premier League.

West Brom couldn’t sustain that form last season in the top-tier and came straight back down the Sky Bet Championship last season.

It was a relegation that saw the Baggies relegated after sacking Slaven Bilic midseason. His replacement Sam Allardyce stepped down before the season ended.

Since then a number of names have been linked with the vacant Hawthorns job such as Alex Neil. Indeed, ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was interviewed but Baggies owner Lai Guochuan vetoed his appointment.

Others such as ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner had also been linked before those talks broke down.

West Brom has also suffered a further setback today with another linked manager turning them down:

Understand Michael Appleton has told #wba he doesn’t want the Head Coach job at the Hawthorns. Wants to see the project through at #Lincoln — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) June 14, 2021

Appleton is, of course, well known to West Brom fans having played for the Black Country outfit for three years at the end of his career.

After hanging up his playing boot, Appleton moved into coaching with West Brom and held managerial positions with the Under-18s, Under-23s and Reserves.

This was across two spells at the club, punctuated by a lengthy spell in charge of Oxford United. At the Kassam, he managed the U’s for three years – amassing 173 games in charge.

He’s been at current club Lincoln City since taking up the Imps hot seat in late September 2019. He left West Brom and the Under-23s for Sincil Bank.

By turning down his former employers, Appleton leaves The Baggies still searching for the right man to shape them for the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season.

For Lincoln City fans, the outlook must be much clearer. The Imps and their fans can look forward to continuity due to Michael Appleton’s show of loyalty in turning the West Brom job down.