Derby County struggled last season in the Sky Bet Championship. The struggle was so bad that they nearly ended up relegated.

Derby County only avoided League One football due to a battling 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday and a later Cardiff City equaliser. That Bluebirds equaliser against Rotherham United was enough to relegate the Millers and keep the Rams up.

The Rams are still going through a protracted takeover saga with two bids and attempts already ruled off.

On the playing side of things, the club is thought to be under a transfer embargo. The Rams are also awaiting the fallout of a successful EFL appeal against FFP infringements.

Derby County: Released and Retained list

In line with all clubs, Derby County have released their retained list which also indicates players leaving Pride Park. In total, there are 14 players released by the Rams with a number still in negotiations with the club.

Some names such as Scott Carson and Florian Jozefzoon pop out of the 14 names leaving the club. Others such as highly-regarded Under-23s are also on the move.

One thing that has caught the attention of fans is a note on the position of striker Jack Marriott. Derby’s retained list announcement says:

“In the case of Jack Marriott, the club previously communicated that the player’s contract had been extended until the summer of 2022. The registration approval was subsequently withdrawn by the EFL in December and the club has been in discussion with the player’s representatives and the EFL since January.”

Derby County fans commented on the note due to its out of the ordinary nature.

Here is how some fans have reacted on Twitter at Derby County’s surprise note on their retained list article.

Marriott ‘explanation’ commented on by Derby fans

First is the view of Athletic writer Ryan Conway:

Good luck to all the young lads who’ve been released. The business is cut throat. Hope they land on their feet. That Jack Marriott note is….interesting. Yes. Let’s say it’s interesting. https://t.co/A9R13kATtH — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) June 14, 2021

It isn’t just writers and reporters such as above who are commenting, ordinary fans are too.

That was a bombshell dropped this morning that the Jack Marriott extension was never ratified by the EFL prior to his loan move. Yet again a lack of transparency from the Club. #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) June 14, 2021

Good to finally have the list. As it stands just 14 first team players contracted, the Marriott statement is 'interesting'. A big cull in the under 23's as well. Ethan Wassall going 😳. Hell of a lot of work to be done here! Good luck to all those on their way. #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/4jxhiVuxhd — Rik P ⚽🐏🏳️‍🌈 (@Rik_JP1884) June 14, 2021

In the case of Jack Marriott, the club previously communicated that the player’s contract had been extended until the summer of 2022. The registration approval was subsequently withdrawn by the EFL.. why would this be? the non payment of wages? #dcfc — Chris (@clews123) June 14, 2021

@SNicholsonDT can you explain more the Marriott situation why did the efl reject the extension on contract — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) June 14, 2021

Surprised Cresswell was let go given the lack of striker options. Marriott situation looks farcical. Hard to see why any of the players out of contract would want to stay given the situation. Another quiet season beckons 😉 — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) June 14, 2021

Were we under an Embargo? Were we not allowed to renew Marriott's contract? Are we under an embargo now? Are we even allowed to renew any contracts? Who knowsssssss! https://t.co/jsA3hEOkNt — Shaun Gowtage (@ShaunGowtage) June 14, 2021

Possibly something to do with renewing it when we were under an embargo? Since then Marriott probably fancies being a free agent if it actually hasn’t gone through? — Mark Lawson (@Kingkennyl) June 14, 2021

The nature of the note itself and what it says is what has caught the imagination. The ambiguity of the wording will leave the note open to interpretation.

That is what is happening. These Derby County fans are reading beyond the ambiguity and coming up with their own clarity.

Clarity itself could be a while away and it is likely to be a situation where much more comes of it sooner rather than later.