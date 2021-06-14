Derby County struggled last season in the Sky Bet Championship. The struggle was so bad that they nearly ended up relegated.

Derby County only avoided League One football due to a battling 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday and a later Cardiff City equaliser. That Bluebirds equaliser against Rotherham United was enough to relegate the Millers and keep the Rams up.

The Rams are still going through a protracted takeover saga with two bids and attempts already ruled off.

On the playing side of things, the club is thought to be under a transfer embargo. The Rams are also awaiting the fallout of a successful EFL appeal against FFP infringements.

Derby County: Released and Retained list

In line with all clubs, Derby County have released their retained list which also indicates players leaving Pride Park. In total, there are 14 players released by the Rams with a number still in negotiations with the club.

Some names such as Scott Carson and Florian Jozefzoon pop out of the 14 names leaving the club. Others such as highly-regarded Under-23s are also on the move.

One thing that has caught the attention of fans is a note on the position of striker Jack Marriott. Derby’s retained list announcement says:

In the case of Jack Marriott, the club previously communicated that the player’s contract had been extended until the summer of 2022. The registration approval was subsequently withdrawn by the EFL in December and the club has been in discussion with the player’s representatives and the EFL since January.”

Derby County fans commented on the note due to its out of the ordinary nature.

Here is how some fans have reacted on Twitter at Derby County’s surprise note on their retained list article.

Marriott ‘explanation’ commented on by Derby fans

First is the view of Athletic writer Ryan Conway:

It isn’t just writers and reporters such as above who are commenting, ordinary fans are too.

The nature of the note itself and what it says is what has caught the imagination. The ambiguity of the wording will leave the note open to interpretation.

That is what is happening. These Derby County fans are reading beyond the ambiguity and coming up with their own clarity.

Clarity itself could be a while away and it is likely to be a situation where much more comes of it sooner rather than later.