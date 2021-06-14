Barnsley are in talks with recently released Brentford man Emiliano Marcondes, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Barnsley are in talks to sign Brentford play-off hero Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer. #barnsleyfc #brentfordfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 14, 2021

Barnsley are looking to boost their attacking options for next season by bringing the ex-Denmark youth international to Oakwell.

Marcondes, who is 26-years-old, played a key role in Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League last season but they have decided to part company with him.

He was linked with QPR during the last campaign, as reported by the Daily Mail, whilst a fresh report from Football Insider suggesting Nottingham Forest are keen.

Read: Barnsley loanee from last season wanted by Championship clubs this summer

Marcondes was a regular for Brentford this past season and made 40 appearances in all competitions. He scored for Thomas Frank’s side in their Play-Off final win over Swansea City at Wembley last month.

Marcondes started his career with local side Hvidovre IF before he was snapped up by FC Nordsjælland as a youngster in 2010. He went on to play 119 games for them altogether, scoring 38 goals.

Brentford swooped to sign him in July 2017 but he has now left and will be weighing up his next move.

Read: Barnsley-linked attacker signs new EFL contract

Thoughts

Marcondes would be a cracking signing for Barnsley on a free transfer. Valerien Ismael’s side will be looking to push for promotion again and he knows what it takes to get out of the Championship.

He would improve the Tykes’ attacking options and inject more quality into their ranks.