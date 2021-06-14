Portuguese outfit Sporting CP are reportedly ‘considering’ a move for Huddersfield Town’s Pipa, reports claim (via Yorkshire Live).

‘Reports from Portugal have suggested’ that Huddersfield Town right-back Pipa is a target of Portuguese championship Sprting CP.

Yorkshire Live havr reported the news, with Sporting now having Championship League football to tempt the Spaniard from the Terriers.

He arrived only last summer and would go on to feature 37 times in the Championship last season, scoring twice as his side claimed an uninspiring 20th-place finish in the league table.

Pipa is contracted to Huddersfield until 2023.

He arrived from Spanish club Espanyol last summer and has since proved a favourite among fans, playing out a consistent first season in English football in a struggling Huddersfield Town side.

Carlos Corberan came ahead of the season just concluded and ultimately he failed to deliver the goods that fans were hoping to see following his Leeds United departure.

Recruitment at the club has been indifferent since their 2017 promotion into the Premier League but Pipa’s signing was a keen one, and his potential departure would be a huge blow for the Terriers.

Any offer from Sporting though would be incredibly tempting – they’ve just lifted the Liga NOS title and so will automatically qualify for next season’s Champions League group stages, which as Steven Chicken writes could be an ‘irresistible opportunity’.

With two years left on his deal though, Town can hold out for a decent transfer fee but should Sporting miss out and Pipa subsequently finds himself in this position next summer, then Huddersfield could end up claiming a lot less on the transfer fee.

A tricky one to play out for Corberan’s side.