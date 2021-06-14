Aberdeen have been unable to agree a fee with St Mirren for Peterborough United-linked Jamie McGrath, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Aberdeen want to sign the newly-capped Republic of Ireland international this summer.

McGrath, who is 24-years-old, is also believed to be on the radar of Peterborough, as reported by the Daily Record last month.

The Posh are preparing for life in the Championship next season and will be in the hunt for some signings.

The fact Aberdeen are struggling to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of McGrath could pave the way for Darren Ferguson’s side to swoop in, if their interest is indeed genuine.

McGrath made 42 appearances in all competitions this past season for St Mirren, chipping in with 15 goals and five assists.

He joined the Buddies in January 2020 from Dundalk and has since become one of their most prized assets.

McGrath started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Cherry Orchard and UCD before linking up with St Patrick’s Athletic.



He broke into St Pat’s first-team and played 66 times for them before being lured away by Dundalk.

The midfielder then spent a few years with the Lilywhites, helping them win the League of Ireland Premier Division twice.

McGrath has played in both Ireland and Scotland so could he fancy playing in England now?

Peterborough have been linked and have the opportunity to make a move now with Aberdeen finding it hard to match his valuation.