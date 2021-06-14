Portsmouth have today announced plans for a major redevelopment of their home Fratton Park.

The club took to Twitter this morning to announce that a ‘multi-million’ redevelopment of Fratton Park will take place, with work set to commence immediately.

Building works will take place over the next four seasons with the North and South stands the first to be refurbished, shortly followed by improvements in the Milton End.

Pompey’s Fratton Park is an iconic stadium of British football but one which is in dire need of such a refurb, with the club writing how they’ve faced ‘major challenges’ in meeting ‘tightening health and safety regulations’.

Work will not only increase the overall capacity of the stadium but aim to provide more up-to-date services for its supporters and travelling away fans.

As for Portsmouth fans, they’ve taken the news very well – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

This is more important that any signing we make — steve Mclenaghan (@MclenaghanSteve) June 14, 2021

Hopefully the moaners will read this now and see that something is going on, will always get the ones who would rather have millions spent on players. Fair play PFC, would be nice to see what the stadium will look like once completed fully! — Just a Dad from Pompey (@rhjsmith1984) June 14, 2021

Great news but shame it sounds like there’s no overwhelming increase to capacity, would have like to see them make it 25k — Phil Daniels (@Phillyd37) June 14, 2021

This is excellent news. Hopefully the "EisNeRs ArE sElLiNG uP" lot are going to quieten down and support the team. Obviously they can still critique decisions the club have made, but the Eisners are here for long term. — Finlay Whitfield (@MrFinlayW) June 14, 2021

New seats!!! Finally…. It’s annoyed me for years how we have patch work of old and new seats, faded light blue and royal blue.. — MattPenny 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattPennyPFC) June 14, 2021

Great news on the face of it we need the infrastructure right around the team that’s for sure and it along over due ! Lots more information to be found out such as is capacity looking at 20,001 or a significant increase to 25/30/35,000 ? — John Molyneaux (@jmx1988) June 14, 2021