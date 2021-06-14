Portsmouth have today announced plans for a major redevelopment of their home Fratton Park.

The club took to Twitter this morning to announce that a ‘multi-million’ redevelopment of Fratton Park will take place, with work set to commence immediately.

Building works will take place over the next four seasons with the North and South stands the first to be refurbished, shortly followed by improvements in the Milton End.

Pompey’s Fratton Park is an iconic stadium of British football but one which is in dire need of such a refurb, with the club writing how they’ve faced ‘major challenges’ in meeting ‘tightening health and safety regulations’.

Work will not only increase the overall capacity of the stadium but aim to provide more up-to-date services for its supporters and travelling away fans.

As for Portsmouth fans, they’ve taken the news very well – see what they had to say on Twitter below: