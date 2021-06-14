Ipswich Town youngster Liam Gibbs is on the radar of Manchester United and Norwich City, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are facing a battle to keep hold of the teenager this summer.

Gibbs, who is 18-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Paul Cook’s side have offered him a new deal but he is yet to sign it.

Ipswich would be due some compensation if he was to move on from Portman Road.

Norwich could look to lure him away from their rivals following their promotion back to the Premier League last term. However, Manchester United have also been credited with an interest and could hand the midfielder a mouth-watering move to Old Trafford.

Gibbs joined Ipswich in 2011 and has since risen up through their academy.

He made his first-team debut in 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Colchester United and has since played three more times for the League One club.

Thoughts

It is looking increasingly likely that Gibbs will be leaving Ipswich over the coming weeks, which will be a big blow to the East Anglian club.

A move to the Premier League is something that would be very hard for a young player to turn down.

Ipswich fans will be hoping that if Gibbs has to leave it will be for Manchester United and not rivals Norwich.