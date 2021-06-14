Wigan Athletic loanee from last season Funso Ojo is set to be brought back into the fold by Aberdeen next term, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Wigan Athletic had him on loan during the second-half of the last campaign and appear unlikely to move in for him again.

Ojo, who is 29-years-old, is in line to be handed a lifeline by Aberdeen by their new boss Stephen Glass next term.

He was allowed to leave the Dons in January and made 23 appearances for the Latics to help them survive in League One.

Ojo made the move to Aberdeen in 2019 from Scunthorpe United and has since made 37 appearances altogether for Scottish side.

The ex-Belgium Under-21 international started his career in his native country with Beerschot before moving to Holland as a youngster for a spell at PSV Eindhoven.

Ojo returned to Belgium for a stint back at Beerschot in 2012 before a year at Royal Antwerp. He then moved back to the Netherlands and played for FC Dordrecht and Willem II.

Scunthorpe lured him to England in 2017 and he became a key player for them, playing 87 games in all competitions.



Ojo made a decent impression at Wigan last term but is now set for a chance with Aberdeen again.

The Latics swooped in for midfielder Tom Naylor last week which suggests they have moved on from the ex-Belgium youth international.