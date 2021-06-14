Swansea City is closing in on the capture of PSV Eindhoven youngster Joel Piroe says Wales Online reporter Ian Mitchelmore. Mitchelmore writes that the “Swans are determined to bolster” their options up front.

Swansea City will need to strengthen these options after key man Andre Ayew chose not to extend his time at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew scored 16 goals for the Swans last season and was a vital cog in getting them to the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

However, it is time to move on and a part of that seems to be an impending move for Piroe.

Here we take a deeper look into the move:

What is Piroe’s reported price tag?

Two figures are quoted when it comes to a fee. The initial figure was said to be €2million/£1.7million with sources such as Voetbal International quoting this figure.

Yet, Wales Online via Mitchelmore state that they “were told” that a fee “closer to £1m” had been agreed with PSV.

Website transfermarkt value Piroe as a player with a market value of £675,000 which would be in the Wales Online ballpark region.

What are Piroe’s reported wages?

According to website SalarySport, 21-year-old Piroe is on a weekly wage of just £1,100 – a small amount in today’s market.

In comparison, German superstar Mario Gotze is PSV’s highest earner with a SalarySport reported wage of £52,000-per-week. This is effectively Piroe’s yearly salary.

Even with clubs feeling the financial pinch due to Covid-19, this amount would fit into Swansea’s wage structure

How will Piroe fit into the Swans side?

Coming into Steve Cooper’s Swansea side as an untried youngster, Piroe is unlikely to be a starter. Cooper will be looking for a more seasoned pro to take on the main striker job at the Liberty Stadium.

There is obviously little doubt in Swansea’s mind that the Dutch youngster can do a job for the Swans. He has the pedigree through his time in Dutch football and his movement through the international age groups for the Oranje.

From Under-15 to Under-20 level, Piroe has 26 youth caps for the Netherlands and has scored 10 goals. He was most productive at Under-19 level with eight goals in 13 appearances.

Switching back to club football, Piroe has also shown he knows his way to goal. At Under-19 level for PSV, he had 36 goals and four assists in 46 appearances. Moving up to Under-21 level saw him develop as a dual-threat striker with 16 goals and 14 assists in 56 games.

In the last two seasons, he has made 29 appearances for PSV’s first team in the Dutch Eredivisie – scoring three goals. One of these goals was against Dutch giants Ajax.

Whilst he would be an unlikely starter for the Swans, Piroe does have that currency that strikers deal in – goals. He might be a useful addition to Steve Cooper’s side as an impact player off the bench.