Sheffield United have a decision to make on the future of Regan Slater this summer.

Sheffield United loaned him out to Hull City last season and he helped the Tigers win the League One title.

Grant McCann’s side have made no secret of the fact they want to sign him, as per a report by Hull Live.

Slater, who is 21 years old, has a year left on his contract at Bramall Lane but it is yet to be known whether he will be part of their plans for the next campaign.

Read: Hull City interested in Chelsea man

Preston North End have also been linked with a move for him over recent times.

Sheffield United could take a look at him over pre-season before deciding whether to let him leave.

Their new boss, Slavisa Jokanovic, may well bring in his own players which could see Slater drop down the pecking order.

The Blades let him depart on a season-long loan in October last year and he made 34 appearances for Hull in all competitions to help them win promotion back to the Championship.

Read: Player released by Sheffield United attracting interest

Slater is a product of Sheffield United’s academy and has made three appearances for their first-team so far in his career.

He has also had spells out on loan at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United in the past to get experience under his belt.

Hull made their first summer signing last week in George Moncur and are expecting more.