Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is ‘working hard behind the scenes’ to prepare his side for their upcoming League One season, but is understandably struggling to bring in names.

Sheffield Wednesday head into a pivotal summer following their relegation from the Championship.

The club is heading for a mass restructure of their playing staff this summer with a number of contracts out at the end of this month, but worryingly for Moore is that he can’t yet sign any players.

Yorkshire Live provided an update on the current situation at Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday under a transfer embargo ‘for the time being’. Steven Chicken wrote:

“Sheffield Wednesday have not formally commented on their EFL player registrations ban but for as long as it remains in place, Darren Moore will be limited in his ability new signings to replace those leaving the club.”

Now providing a further update on Moore’s transfer activity is Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann:

“In terms of incomings, Darren Moore is thought to be working hard behind the scenes in order to try and make plans for the season ahead, however is having difficulties given the issues surrounding unpaid player wages and reported embargo.”

The Owls have still been linked with a number of players despite their current turmoil – both Lee Gregory and Chuks Aneke have been linked with the club, though the latter seems Championship bound at this point.

Times is quickly running out for Moore and Sheffield Wednesday if they’re to have a team capable of competing in League One next season, let along vying for an immediate return to the Championship.

But Moore’s hands are somewhat tired given the circumstances at the club and things could soon worsen before they improve.