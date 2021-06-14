QPR are closing in on the signing of Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town, with talkSPORT’s Sean Gallagher reporting that the Rs are ‘on the verge’ on completing the deal.

Dozzell, 22, has just capped a full season with Ipswich Town in which he featured 43 times in League One.

Now though the midfielder looks set to seal a move to QPR – the Rs have been long-term admirers of the midfielder, with Gallagher’s report on talkSPORT revealing that the club are close to finalising a permanent deal for Dozzell.

Here we take a deeper look into the move:

What is Dozzell’s reported price tag?

There’s been no price tag of valuation mentioned as of yet. Dozzell though is valued at £810,000 on transfermarkt.

QPR showed in the previous summer transfer window that they’e once again willing to spend on players after some years of reliance on loans and free moves.

With QPR seemingly so close to the deal as well and with no other teams being mentioned, Mark Warburton’s side have no doubt mustered up a good deal to bring Dozzell to west London, though time will tell how much QPR are forking out on this one.

What are Dozzell’s reported wages?

Dozzell is a graduate on the Ipswich Town youth academy and according to SalarySport is currently earning £3,500 per week.

The same source reports that QPR’s highest-earner is Albert Adomah on £13,000 per week but expect Dozzell to obviously be coming in for a pay rise, but being a young player who’s only spent time at one club, QPR should get a relatively good deal in terms of wages.

How will he fit into the side?

Since Warburton’s 2019 arrival, youngsters coming in at QPR have had to wait for their chance to nail down a regular starting spot.

Dozzell will surely have to go through the same right of passage and should Stefan Johansen seal a permanent move to QPR then it could see Dozzell’s role become more of a back-up one as he continues to develop.

He’s a real all-round midfielder though – he plays as more of a defensive one but he’s got that energy and dynamism to really back up the midfield well, and even alongside Johansen it could be a partnership that blossoms.

This looks to be a really exciting signing for QPR and fans will be eager to see the move made official.