Bolton Wanderers started slowly last season before picking up the pace and getting promoted from League Two.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt thought his Trotters outfit was the best team in the league last season. It’s a different league and different challenges this time around.

Evatt is aware of this increase in challenge and is planning to meet it head-on. In an article in The Bolton News, Evatt says that he knows where his priorities lie.

Players needed as Bolton face League One

Evatt opened up about the personnel that he needs at the Macron to make a decent stab of League One.

Without naming his targets, Evatt said of his needs:

“We definitely need a left-back or two. I think we’re okay at right-back, but if another one becomes available we’ll look to bring probably one more in there. Maybe a goalkeeper for sure. A centre-back, another one for sure and then the forward positions are really where we need to strengthen.“

With players moving out as Evatt has said will happen, the former Barrow boss needs to move fast. The window is now open and he has six weeks until August and the new season comes around.

He will already have identified those he thinks can do a job for him in League One. Indeed he hints at this saying he won’t “share who” with reporter Iles.

It will be a challenge for Bolton in League One – a step up in competition always is. However, in evergreen striker Eoin Doyle (45 goals in the last two seasons) the Trotters have a man to build a team around.

That rebuilding will be over this summer and it looks like Evatt already has players in mind.

Evatt will obviously keep the core of the players who did a job for him in gaining promotion from League Two. He will be looking to supplement this central core with players able to step into League One play with minimal need to adjust.

Those players will be around – sides have been unloading their squads with players hitting the free-agent list. Ian Evatt will have irons in the fire already and will want new arrivals integrated into his side and ethos as quickly as possible.

League One will not be an easy task for Ian Evatt and Bolton Wanderers and he will be aware of that. Bringing the right players in should allow hm to keep a good Bolton side in League One next season.